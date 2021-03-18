SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,742,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,820,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 900,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

