SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 653.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 174,247 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WDIV opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

