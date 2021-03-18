Spectiv (SIG) Reaches Market Cap of $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.90 or 0.00632438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

