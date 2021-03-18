Spectrecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00052066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00229639 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002071 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

