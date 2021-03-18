Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11,233.46

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £112.33 ($146.77) and traded as high as £115.25 ($150.57). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £112.45 ($146.92), with a volume of 133,619 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,955.91 ($117.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £112.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is £112.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

