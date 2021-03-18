Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Sells $1,580,394.26 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SPLK stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.84. 2,252,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.39. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.22 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

