Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $1,463,468.44 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPLK traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.84. 2,252,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,188. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.22 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,638 shares of the software company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

