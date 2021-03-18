Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $1,463,468.44 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SPLK traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.84. 2,252,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,188. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.22 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.39.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,638 shares of the software company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.
