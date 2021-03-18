Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $133.84. 2,253,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a 1-year low of $98.22 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.10 and a 200-day moving average of $179.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total transaction of $179,950.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,614 shares of company stock valued at $447,002 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $0. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.