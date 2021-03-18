SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.76

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.76 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.03.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get SPX alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPX by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 16.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPX by 48.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.