Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) dropped 9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $222.56 and last traded at $224.30. Approximately 12,419,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,937,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.47.

Specifically, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $249,492,640. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.16.

The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 356.04, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.62.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

