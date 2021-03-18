Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Hits $3.06

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Squirrel Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00005121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $428,149.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00452108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00061640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00648538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Token Profile

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 527,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,123 tokens. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

Squirrel Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

