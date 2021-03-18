Squorum (SQR) Price Down 23.8% This Week

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Squorum has a market capitalization of $23,650.24 and $3.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squorum coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Squorum has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00228452 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.81 or 0.04069427 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00052038 BTC.

Squorum Coin Profile

SQR uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . Squorum’s official website is squorum.net

