SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading Down 9.9%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 662,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 954,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

