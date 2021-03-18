SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,379.51

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,379.51 ($18.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,414 ($18.47). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36), with a volume of 2,895,605 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,421.55 ($18.57).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,404.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,379.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £14.65 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

