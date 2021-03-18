St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $364.56

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.56 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.29). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 249,019 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £890.51 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -0.02%.

In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi purchased 13,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

