STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $43.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $35.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $200.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.33 million to $200.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $275.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $56,860,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,430,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $24,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.39 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

