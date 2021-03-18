Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Up 1.3%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) shares were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €60.50 ($71.18) and last traded at €60.50 ($71.18). Approximately 20,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.70 ($70.24).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.83 ($71.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.80.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

