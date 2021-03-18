Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Up 1.3%

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) shares were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €60.50 ($71.18) and last traded at €60.50 ($71.18). Approximately 20,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.70 ($70.24).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.83 ($71.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.80.

Stabilus Company Profile (ETR:STM)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.