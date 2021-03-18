StableUSD (USDS) Price Down 1.2% This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00050672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00628920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025117 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034256 BTC.

About StableUSD

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

