Stacks Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002196 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $30.90 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.12 or 0.00456261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00062335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00141336 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00059613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.67 or 0.00656842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00077498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,452,847 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.