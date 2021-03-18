Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.18

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCBFF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

