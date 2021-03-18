Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

SWK stock opened at $194.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average of $174.91. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.05.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

