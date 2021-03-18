Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.40

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 19042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.52.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

