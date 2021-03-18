Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 3.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.89% of Starbucks worth $1,116,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.76. 159,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,348,042. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.96.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.