Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 3.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.89% of Starbucks worth $1,116,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 159,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

