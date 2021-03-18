Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $72,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.96.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

