Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,259,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $776,569,000 after buying an additional 119,001 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

