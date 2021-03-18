Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.46 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

