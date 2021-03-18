Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.96.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.46 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.