Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,202,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,658 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

