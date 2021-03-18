STASIS EURO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164,575.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $56.73 million and $164,575.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00631583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033811 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.