Steem Dollars Trading Down 1.7% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $44.32 million and $4.82 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $6.94 or 0.00011982 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.19 or 0.00916041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00355939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031324 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001098 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001426 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,390,989 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

