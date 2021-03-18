Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 454,187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

