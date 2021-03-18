Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 140,455 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00.

PLTR traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 56,697,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,471,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

