StepStone Group Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 810,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.