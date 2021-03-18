Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report sales of $247.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.95 million and the highest is $249.80 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $259.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $999.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $989.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

STL opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

