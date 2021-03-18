Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 171,944 shares during the quarter. Sterling Construction accounts for 1.7% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned 2.46% of Sterling Construction worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 83.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $618.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

