Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stake Boosted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,864,000 after acquiring an additional 758,286 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 456,752 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,297 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,965. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.80. 3,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,023. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $67.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SF shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

