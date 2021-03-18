Stipend Reaches Market Cap of $334,275.61 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $334,275.61 and $2,252.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,842.14 or 1.00154536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.00393335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00287139 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.93 or 0.00753088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078571 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

