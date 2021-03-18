Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (ADV, AEVA, AGEN, AHEXY, ANCUF, APD, AROC, ARPO, AZN, BDNNY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 18th:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $6.00 to $8.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. to C$5.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $190.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $14.00 to $18.00.

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $47.00 to $50.00.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $99.00 to $105.00.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

