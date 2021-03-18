Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (AEM, ASLE, BCC, BMWYY, BOSSY, CQP, DGX, ERII, FFWM, FIVE)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 18th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $229.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $214.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. BNP Paribas currently has a $18.30 price target on the stock.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.