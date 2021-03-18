Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (AEM, ASLE, BCC, BMWYY, BOSSY, CQP, DGX, ERII, FFWM, FIVE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 18th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $229.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $214.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. BNP Paribas currently has a $18.30 price target on the stock.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

