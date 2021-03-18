Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Century Casinos Call Options (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,294 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical volume of 117 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Casinos by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

