StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

