Stonepine Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 167,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Novus Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 11.65% of Novus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novus Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 61,960 shares during the period.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NVUS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.07. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

