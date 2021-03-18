Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 576,963 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences accounts for about 4.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 3.78% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBIO. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO remained flat at $$6.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,669. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $191.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.22.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

