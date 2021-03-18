Stonepine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150,964 shares during the period. Adamas Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.83% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADMS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

