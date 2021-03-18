Stonepine Capital Management LLC Invests $5.24 Million in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 685,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. SCYNEXIS comprises about 4.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.26% of SCYNEXIS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 219,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SCYNEXIS news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $1,374,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

