Stonepine Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.37 Million Investment in Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,398,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,000. Aytu BioScience accounts for approximately 6.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 10.69% of Aytu BioScience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYTU. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 26.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Aytu BioScience stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 65,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,864. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Aytu BioScience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Aytu BioScience Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

