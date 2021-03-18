Stonepine Capital Management LLC Purchases 371,307 Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,307 shares during the period. Chiasma comprises 2.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Chiasma worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chiasma by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chiasma by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chiasma by 692.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Chiasma in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHMA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. Chiasma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHMA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

