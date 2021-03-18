Stonepine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,962,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,458 shares during the period. Neos Therapeutics accounts for about 2.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 9.97% of Neos Therapeutics worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEOS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,812. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

