Stonepine Capital Management LLC Sells 138,326 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,326 shares during the quarter. Affimed makes up approximately 1.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Affimed worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $738.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

