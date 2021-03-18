STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. 1,072,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 724,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.
